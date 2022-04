In an unprecedented move and a victory for government transparency, the Luzerne County Council will interview the three finalists for county manager in public this week. The manager will be paid up to $185,00 annually to oversee a workforce of more than 1,000, a budget of $158 million and services for 317,000 county residents. It’s a big job with big challenges. If we were conducting the interviews, here are some of the questions we’d like to ask:

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO