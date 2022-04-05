ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Judge dismisses all charges against Missouri duck boat operators

By Christina Randall
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1QPC_0f0DBjkk00

GALENA, Mo. (KOLR) – A judge decided whether to dismiss the charges against three people who were charged after the deadly sinking of a duck boat in 2018.

The three people were operators of a duck boat that sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Kenneth Scott McKee, Curtis Lanham, and Charles Baltzell were facing several felony counts over the duck boat tragedy .

Tuesday, Judge Alan Blankenship dismissed all charges for each individual due to the court’s lack of evidence that the operators knowingly risked the lives of the passengers.

Branson duck boat tragedy: nature or negligence?

Both definitions of “reckless” and “knowingly” require the defendants have knowledge of the risk. This was the issue in this case. The risk was the effect of high winds on boat operations and passenger safety. According to court documents, the judge decided there is no evidence that the defendants were aware of high winds in advance of the storm.

The judge states whether they could or should have known about the high winds by relying on other sources of weather information was not relevant to the charges.

Judge Blankenship released the following statement:

“This court feels great sadness for this needless loss of life and the impact on the victims’ family and friends. However, because the court does not find sufficient evidence to support the men’s rea or intent required for the charges at issue, as defined by Missouri law, the court dismisses each count against each defendant. The case is dismissed without prejudice.”

Comments / 25

Brown eyed girl
3d ago

This tragedy DID NOT HAVE TO HAPPEN!!!! Common sense says head THE WARNINGS THAT WERE PUT OUT!!!! SHAME ON YOU JUDGE!!!

Reply(3)
6
MeMaw
3d ago

If the operators knew the weather was bad then so did the passengers. Some people would not get on the boat for the simple reason they said waves were to big on the water. It was a horrible accident, but the people should have waited until the storm was over. I have rode the ducks snd they do have life jackets, but it’s not mandatory to wear them. It should be.

Reply
6
Gaela Ake Fisher
3d ago

when they left the dock there was no sign of a storm. The captain was told he had time. locals had never seen a storm come up like that before. my family has lived there 50 years and never seen anything like it.

Reply
3
