ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Garth Brooks to open honky tonk on Broadway

By Brittney Baird
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpifJ_0f0DBWEB00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Country music superstar Garth Brooks will open a three-story honky tonk on Lower Broadway.

The entertainment concept and bar will be located at 411 Broadway at the former site of the Nashville Sporting Club and Paradise Park, The three-story, 40,000+ square foot property was purchased by Brooks in December 2021 via 411, LLC.

Garth Brooks to play at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” said Brooks. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LStI8_0f0DBWEB00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOSjP_0f0DBWEB00
    Paradise Park (Photo: WKRN)

Brooks has engaged Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg, to help execute his vision.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” said the Goldbergs. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

Further details regarding the concept and its opening will be announced as they become available.

Donald Trump coming to Birmingham as part of American Freedom Tour

Brooks will perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday, April 15 in addition to a second show Saturday, April 16.

It will be in-the-round seating and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets cost $94.95. Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Sports
Mashed

The Popular Nashville Honky-Tonk Trisha Yearwood Might Soon Buy

Fans of Nashville, Tennessee's downtown nightlife and honky-tonk scene know all about the infamous Paradise Park. According to Strategic Hospitality, Paradise Trailer Park Resort boasts live music, a selection of over 24 beers, and "a genuinely good time." Paradise Park operated in the space at 411 Broadway in downtown Nashville for 11 years, reports Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Donald Trump
Bakersfield Californian

ROBERT PRICE: They’ve torn down the honky-tonks, but now they've built a tribute to the era

Occasionally I’ll be asked to sit up in the front of a chartered bus and point out landmarks associated with Bakersfield’s musical glory days. Here, on the left, is the saloon where Merle Haggard, a year out of prison, first met the two small-time record company executives who would change his life, and he theirs. There, on the right, a couple of miles later, is the impossibly tiny studio where Buck Owens recorded rockabilly records under a pseudonym so as not to brand himself a rock ’n’ roller.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Country Music#Honky Tonk#Broadway#Food Drink#Wkrn#Llc#Lower Broad#Strategic Hospitality
WHNT News 19

Decatur man arrested, found with meth

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police arrested a man for drug-related charges on Thursday. Officials say Rickey Darnell Bates, 55, of Decatur had felony warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody where officers found methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Bates was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance […]
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHNT News 19

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy