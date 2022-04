Jerry Adams, Quick Tax Refund, has been preparing income tax returns since 1971. He makes it easy, and clients can receive money the same day. When he started, he filled out forms in ink, made a copy on a xerox machine, stuck it in a manilla folder and filed it alphabetically, after sending the original by mail to the IRS. The client had to wait for his or her return to make it to their office, and wait for the check if there was a refund.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO