ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Au'Diese Toney Becomes Third Razorback to Declare for Draft

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCj6J_0f0D9MkW00

Au'Diese Toney makes his decision and appears to have linked it to an agency.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has lost another player to the NBA Draft ... if Au'Diese Toney signs with an agent.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, Jaylin Williams announced he was going to explore his options but that included not signing with an agent so he would retain his eligibility with the Razorbacks.

That came on the heels of JD Notae declaring his intention to enter the draft over the weekend.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

He finished the year averaging 10.5 points per game on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 78.1 percent mark from the free throw line, while also pitching in 5.2 rebounds per game.

Toney won MVP honors at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City (Mo.) in November for his efforts in wins over Kansas State and Cincinnati, logging a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win over No. 1 Auburn and put up 22 points and 10 boards in Arkansas' win over LSU at the SEC Tournament in Tampa (Fla.).

It was not immediately clear whether Toney hired an agent, which would end his college eligibility. He tagged the sports agency The Familie in his post.

Part of Tuesday's "way-too-early" ranking that had the Hogs as the No. 1 team in the nation hinged on either Toney or Williams coming back and now, apparently, that is down to just Williams's decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVKTy_0f0D9MkW00

Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports

Expectations will be high with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country coming to Fayetteville with Nick Smith, Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh, Derrian Ford and Joseph Pinion headed here.

With Toney's choice, they'll all have to play apparently.

HOGS FEED

RAZORBACKS SITTING ON TOP OF ESPN "WAY-TOO-EARLY" PROJECTION

SAM PITTMAN CHANGING FOCUS FOR RAZORBACKS' RECRUITING

JAYLIN WILLIAMS WILL DIP HIS TOE INTO NBA DRAFT WATER

WHERE DID HOGS RANK IN LATEST BASEBALL POLL?

RAZORBACKS GO 12 INNINGS BUT TOO MANY DUCKS LEFT ON POND DROWNED AGAINST MISSISSIPPI STATE

JD NOTAE MAKES RIGHT DECISION

IS MUSSELMAN UP TO THE CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY TRANSFER?

FORMER HOGS' ASSISTANT REPORTEDLY LANDS JOB AT SACRAMENTO ST.

STRONG PITCHING, BIG HITS LIFT HOGS OVER MISSISSIPPI STATE

ANOTHER RAZORBACK LEAVES BASKETBALL PROGRAM THROUGH PORTAL

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arkansas State
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Former Auburn QB “Fighting For His Life” After Being Hospitalized

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Au Diese#The Nba Draft#Jd Notae#Lsu
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ohio State Football Program Offers Big 15-Year-Old Recruit

Mason Short has plenty of time before deciding where he wants to go to college, but the 15-year-old is already receiving heavy recruiting interest. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Georgia’s Evans High School announced Thursday morning on Twitter that the Ohio State Buckeyes gave him a scholarship offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Shane McMahon’s Son Announces College Football Commitment

Shane McMahon’s son will be playing college football. The grandson of WWE legend Vince McMahon announced his college football commitment on Wednesday evening. Declan McMahon, a running back recruit, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday night. “I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
2K+
Followers
793
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy