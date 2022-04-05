ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson speaks directly to Russians about images that have ‘horrified world’

By Aubrey Allegretti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZDAl_0f0D9Kz400
Boris Johnson addresses Russians – screengrab Photograph: 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has urged Russian citizens not to fall for Vladimir Putin’s propaganda, and to circumvent tough internet censorship rules by installing technology to discover the full extent of war crimes committed during the invasion of Ukraine.

In a video address posted on social media, the prime minister appealed to people in Russia to “look at what is being done in your name”, highlighting scenes of civilians being left dead in streets and women raped in front of their children that he said had “horrified the world”.

The images have sparked international condemnation , and fuelled further calls for scrutiny by the international criminal court.

Speaking in Russian, Johnson said: “The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts.”

Related: Zelenskiy warns of worse atrocities yet to be uncovered in Ukraine as west vows more Russia sanctions

Picture of bodies that have been burned, dumped in mass graves or left strewn on roads vacated by retreating Russian forces in Bucha and Irpin were “so shocking, so sickening, it’s no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you”, he continued in English.

“Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support this war.”

Johnson said the crimes “betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military” and were a “stain on the honour of Russia itself – a stain that will only grow larger and more indelible every day this war continues”.

Related: ‘It was like a movie’: recaptured Bucha recounts violence of Russian invasion

Although dissent has been harshly cracked down on in Russia, the prime minister urged people living in the country to use a virtual private network (VPN) to access independent information about the brutality of Putin’s military campaign.

The technology allows people to get around restrictions on specific content based on their geolocation by connecting to a network or server that is based in another country.

“Don’t just take my word for it: all you need is VPN connection to access independent information from anywhere in the world,” Johnson said. “When you find the truth, share it. Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. But I cannot believe he is acting in your name.”

Many Russians may struggle to access Johnson’s social media video, given Putin’s government has blocked access to Facebook and the state communications regulator said access to Twitter had also been restricted.

Comments / 1

Nira Barricklow
4d ago

Betcha Common Russians are never given the opportunity to see what their abhorrent leader and troops are really doing.

Reply
5
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
