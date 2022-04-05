ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth House Republican who voted to impeach Trump announces retirement

By Martin Pengelly in New York
 4 days ago
Problem Solvers Caucus, Press Conference, Washington DC, USA - 11 Feb 2020<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10554083u) United States Representative Fred Upton (Republican of Michigan), along with bipartisan members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, delivers remarks during a news conference regarding legislative goals for the upcoming year at the United States Capitol. Problem Solvers Caucus, Press Conference, Washington DC, USA - 11 Feb 2020 Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

The Michigan congressman Fred Upton has become the fourth of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Capitol attack to announce his retirement in November.

The others are Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a member of the January 6 committee, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and John Katko of New York. The retirements are seen as further boosting Trump’s power and influence with Republicans.

Related: Republicans who let Trump ‘bully’ party will seal midterms defeat, GOP senator says

Underscoring his control of the party, Trump issued a brief but celebratory statement, saying: “UPTON QUITS! Four down and six to go. Others losing badly, who’s next?”

Liz Cheney of Wyoming, another member of the January 6 committee, is among the six remaining Republicans who voted to impeach and now face Trump-backed challengers.

Upton made his announcement on the House floor . He did not refer to his impeachment vote.

He said: “I work daily on all things Michigan, particularly with Debbie Dingell [a Democrat], and we’ve been hitting the road to push for civility.

“Hopefully civility and bipartisanship versus discord can rule not rue the day.”

Upton, whose close relationship with Joe Biden caused Biden a headache during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, also said he had “worked with seven administrations, seven House speakers, none of them would call me a rubber stamp.

“If it’s good policy for Michigan, it’s good enough for all of us. As the vice-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, we have pushed the envelope to get things done.”

Upton did mention Trump in reference to his vote last year for Biden’s “real, honest-to-goodness infrastructure bill which passed 69 to 30 in the Senate but then hit the rocks here in the House, barely surviving Trump’s opposition despite his call for a proposal twice as expensive with no pay-fors”.

Upton’s support for the bill earned him death threats . In one message, which he shared , a man called him a “fucking piece of shit traitor” and said: “I hope you die. I hope everybody in your fucking family dies.”

Parties that hold the White House often suffer in the first midterms after a presidential election. Republicans are favoured to take the House this year.

Had Upton run for re-election, redistricting would have forced him to face off with another Republican congressman, Bill Huizenga, who has Trump’s endorsement.

On Monday, Upton told NBC Trump was “a little bit on the scorched earth path”.

Asked what message he would send Trump if he beat Huizenga, he said: “Well, it’s that he’s not as strong as he might have thought that he was.

“But … if we run, we’re gonna run our own race. I’m not changing my votes. I don’t cast political votes. I’m not afraid to vote for or against my party when I think they’re right or wrong. Some of the folks here are so beholden to Trump that they don’t accept those of us that are willing to stand up.”

He also reiterated his support for investigations of the Capitol attack and said: “If we’re going to be in the majority, we have to appeal to more than just the Trump [supporters]. They’re not a majority in the country. They may be a majority within our party, but not particularly in the midwest.

“They are not a majority among all voters, and that’s why you’ve got to have the appeal that can reach across just that … hardcore party base that really is unforgiving.”

The next day, however, he decided not to run.

Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican whip, told reporters: “This was a decision [Upton] had to make looking at the dynamics of a member-on-member race.”

Gonzalez, a former NFL player who nonetheless declined to face his own challenge, said he would step down last September. As he did so, he cited “toxic dynamics” inside the Republican party.

Comments / 88

Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

The sooner these birds are gone,the better.It’s more than likely these Reps would not be on board when it is time to impeach biden ,pelosi and others and oust them.If the FBI and DOJ decides to do their job honestly,that is.

Reply(10)
61
Elfren Quial
3d ago

This guy didn't stand up. He caved in. To test his mettle he has to be in a battle. He should run again. If he doesn't, then, he really is a coward.

Reply(4)
10
Jasper Pike
3d ago

I heard obama was going to w h to tighten the strings on his puppetUPDATE NEEDED : can't have fourth term if a laughing harris isn't in place

Reply(3)
10
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
