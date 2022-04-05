Rays unveil new concession items at The Trop for 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Rays are satisfying hungry baseball fans this season with seven new concession items.

“We like to take and do a spin on classic items and really focus on the flavor and presentation,” executive chef Kevin Riley said.

New to the starting line-up this year: a house-smoked turkey leg, Caribbean bowl with jerk port, a potato-stuffed pierogi, chicken queso dip, a jerk chicken sandwich and much more.

“We have a footlong house-made tater tot in there that I am really excited about,” Riley added. “We’re doing a Korean spiced chicken that is really exciting, has good flavor profile.”

The Rays concession experience was ranked No. 1 out of 25 MLB teams last season according to a survey by the Voice of the Customer.

Rays Opening Day: Everything you need to know

Mobile ordering has also returned so fans can reduce wait time and get back to the game sooner by ordering their favorite concessions with the MLB Ballpark app.

“We are also working with many of the finest Bay-area restaurant groups to provide a taste of Tampa Bay for fans this season,” Rays concessions Josh Momberg said.

New local partner Impasto will offer its Italian-inspired wraps in the First Base Food Hall.

Returning partners include Hunger + Thirst (Ballpark & Rec), Pacific Counter, Beans & Barlour, Beachside Hospitality Group (Crabby’s Beachside Bites), Mister Softee, Dippin’ Dots, Kahwa Coffee, Coppertail Brewing Co., Fresh Vine Wine and Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs. Additionally, Coca-Cola Refresh Stations are back at Tropicana Field.

Fans can purchase a reusable cup to fill and refill at any of the stations around the ballpark.

“The Rays are great, too. We change things out. We don’t just stick with one menu the entire season,” Riley said. “We listen to the fans, go through the numbers, listen to the analytics.”

Analytics? We’ve heard that before from Rays manager Kevin Cash who used 158 different line-ups last season in 162 games!

Baseball and food are the perfect double-play combination.