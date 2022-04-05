Sunshine to continue with cooler temps & lots of wind

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is already off to a warm start, and it’s only going to get warmer. Most of the state was already in the mid-30s or low 40s as of 5:30 a.m. In the Twin Cities, temperatures will climb as high as 55 degrees. Southern Minnesota will get above 60. Today is going to be another really nice day! A little warmer, and cloudier, but another gem:) Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/MszNOsSJpQ — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) March 16, 2022 There will be plenty of sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds later on. Thursday looks to be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s in the Twin Cities. Friday will be similar before a rebound into the 50s for the weekend. Next week will begin with the potential for some rain in the metro.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO