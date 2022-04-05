ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine to continue with cooler temps & lots of wind

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday will stick around through the weekend. Much cooler temperatures settle in for a few days thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind. A pleasant weekend leads up to more rain next week. Cold front brings wind and cooler temperatures: It appears that...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Nice weekend followed by a potentially stormy week

Warm temperatures will quickly return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will get a break from the wind Saturday, but it returns starting Sunday. Severe weather will be possible from Monday night through Wednesday. A brief break from the wind: Friday was another day of sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Gusty winds, cooler temperatures headed to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm system will be bringing some significant changes to the state Sunday. The biggest impact will be gusty winds. Areas in western Arizona along the Colorado River will have very windy conditions, with 50 mph or more wind gusts. Some portions of the high country are under a High Wind Warning through Monday night, including Prescott, Window Rock, and Show Low.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF.com

Clouds clearing late and cooler temps for your Thursday

As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with light rain in our southern lying counties. Temps this morning are in the mid to upper 50s to our north, and mid to upper 60s to our south. Sky will gradually become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow, then cooler temps

A small amount of snow could fall Sunday and Monday, with cooler temperatures expected next week, the National Weather Service said. Today’s high will hit 66, and Saturday’s will reach 64. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph both days.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm Temps Continue On Cloudy Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is already off to a warm start, and it’s only going to get warmer. Most of the state was already in the mid-30s or low 40s as of 5:30 a.m. In the Twin Cities, temperatures will climb as high as 55 degrees. Southern Minnesota will get above 60. Today is going to be another really nice day! A little warmer, and cloudier, but another gem:) Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/MszNOsSJpQ — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) March 16, 2022 There will be plenty of sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds later on. Thursday looks to be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s in the Twin Cities. Friday will be similar before a rebound into the 50s for the weekend. Next week will begin with the potential for some rain in the metro.
MINNESOTA STATE
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Trade winds, sunshine and light rainfall

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- We'll have partly sunny skies with scattered windward and mauka showers this Thursday morning. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to range from 82 to 87 degrees with east winds at 15 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we'll have partly to mostly cloudy...
HONOLULU, HI
Williamson Source

Thursday Weather- Cooler Temps, Still Breezy

After a breezy, cloudy Wednesday, Thursday will brink slightly cooler temps, but, partly sunny skies. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From The NWS:. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 5 to 15...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Cooler Temps, Rainy Days Ahead

After our little run of April-like temperatures in the month of March, it’s time for a little reality check over the next couple of days. Today marks the step down into the low 50s, while tomorrow will see us sink into the upper 40s in many spots. Gusty winds...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

More Wind, Up and Down Temps, Sounds Like March

The rain and snow pattern from yesterday is back. Take a look at the morning radar trends east of Sioux Falls. You can clearly see the snow accumulation in Windom, MN this morning with crews treating the roads. The rain and snow today will be falling over the same areas...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms soak Central Florida; cooler temps on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tornado warning was issued Thursday for parts of Volusia County. The warning, which expired around 12:50 p.m., included New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Ponce Inlet. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Strong storms are moving across Central Florida, but there have not...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy