NANTUCKET, Mass. — Members of the Steamship Authority board voted Tuesday to make several adjustments after UPS reportedly failed to make ferry reservations for its trucks. Without naming UPS, the Steamship Authority said in a statement it was taking four steps to adjust to a "Common Carrier's unfulfilled reservations" caused by a late submission by the carrier. According to the statement, the ferry service's actions will include adding the carrier's trucks to trips with available space, reviewing opportunities to reallocate space to make room on more trips and moving the carrier to the top of the waitlist.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 25 DAYS AGO