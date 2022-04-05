ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reports: Rays sign outfielder Manuel Margot to 2-year extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM5hY_0f0D7xT700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhyNd_0f0D7xT700

The Tampa Bay Rays signed outfielder Manuel Margot to a two-year extension worth $19 million, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Margot signed a one-year, $5.6 million contract with the club earlier this spring to avoid arbitration. The extension keeps the 27-year-old under contract through the 2024 season.

Margot batted .254 with 10 home runs, 57 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 125 games for the Rays in 2021.

Tampa bay acquired Margot from the San Diego Padres in a February 2020 trade.

He is a career .251 hitter with 44 homers, 198 RBIs and 75 steals in 600 games with the Padres (2016-19) and Rays.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shogo Akiyama
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The San Diego Padres#Tigers#Royals Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy