Migrant Woman Says She Was Repeatedly Raped in ‘Modern-Day’ Slavery Ring in Georgia

By Emma Ockerman
Vice
 4 days ago
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the...

sandy
4d ago

Well prepare to see a lot more of this because they said 500000 will come across the border in the 1st 6 weeks. Crime is going to sky rocket it's gonna terrorize the United States. Your taxes are going to have to go up in order to feed everybody. So are you bleeding hard to want to let these people across the border when you're paying 40% in taxes don't come crying. You wanted biting in there you got it and here's the trouble that comes along with it

Rosemary Mancini
4d ago

WOW! I’m left horrified at such a predicament in our country ! And our president turns a blind eye abs actually encourages this ! SO SICK!!!

Laura Brooks
4d ago

As if we didn’t see this coming 10 miles away!!!! Just think once title 42 is rescinded 540,000 people a month coming into this country. That equates to 18,000 people a day!!! Better get your bait and fishing poles ready!!!

