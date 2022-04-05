Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Youngstown on Friday.

The coroner said the man is James Sheets, 35. He was pronounced dead following the shooting at the intersection of Steel Street and Salt Springs Road.

Further details weren’t released. An autopsy was conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

First News spoke with a family member who said James’ nickname was Abel and he also went by JJ. She said he was a father and was loved by his family.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting and says its investigation will take some time.

According to Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy, it started as a traffic stop on State Street in Struthers. He said the driver attempted to hit the officer.

At that point, officers were led on a chase as the suspect started to drive away. According to Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon, his officers got involved once the pursuit went onto Interstate 680 into the West Side of Youngstown.

As the suspect was making a right turn at the corner of Steel Street and Salt Springs Road, officers were able to stop the car and approach the driver. Chief Roddy said officers deployed stun guns.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and was fatally shot by officers, Roddy said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news email alerts today.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired or how many times the victim was hit. No one else was hurt, and no one else was in the car with him.

Youngstown police assisted in the police chase, but Captain Simon said they were not involved in using stun guns or in the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.