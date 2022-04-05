ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Columbus Police say critically missing woman has been found

By Jolyn Hannah
 4 days ago

UPDATE 04/05/2022 : The Columbus Police department reported on Tuesday, Apr. 5 2022 that Marry Williams has been located safely.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mary Williams.

According to police, Williams, 70, was last seen in the area of the 5500 block of Buena Vista Road on April 4, 2022.

Police said Williams has been diagnosed with early stages of dementia.

Williams is 5’7″ and weighs 170 pounds. When she was last seen, Williams was wearing a multicolor silk dress. She also uses a cane while walking.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mary Williams should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

