ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Audible, Barnes & Noble apps remove payment options following Google Play deadline

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle mandates that Android apps use Play Billing for in-app purchases. The deadline to adhere to Google's policy was March 31, following a six-month extension. Audible and the Barnes & Noble Nook app made last-minute changes to remove in-app purchasing options. The deadline for Google's Play Billing mandate has...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Google Play users need to watch out for this password-stealing Android app

Malicious actors have created an Android app which carried with it a password stealer, and possibly - an identity and biometrics stealer, as "added value". Discovered by researchers at security firm Praedo, the “Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools” promised to “cartoonify” a photo, but inorder to do so, users needed to log into their Facebook account.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google is retiring the Play Store's Movies & TV section in favor of the Google TV app

In October 2020, Google released the Google TV app to replace the Play Movies & TV service of old. Despite being pre-installed on most Android devices, Play Movies & TV never really took off as it primarily only acted as a gateway to the Play Store to purchase or rent new content. Now, the company has announced that it is retiring the "Movies & TV" section from Google Play on your Android device. Instead, purchases and rentals will solely be available from the Google TV client.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play#Android Apps#Smart Phone#Play Billing#The Barnes Noble Nook#Verge
Android Central

How to use Samsung's Live Sharing feature with Google Duo

Google Duo Live Sharing is a collaborative effort from Google and Samsung to enable dynamic screen sharing on Android phones — similar to Apple SharePlay. It's a simple way to share information while video calling with friends or loved ones, but you may not know how to access it. Here's how to use Google Duo Live Sharing and which phones and tablets support it.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

recommend a VLC alternative

I'm looking for a lightweight media player that is as good as VLC but doesn't take up as much storage. Can you recommend a media player that does everything VLC does, particularly scanning my media folders and making playlists?
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Why do my Google assistant commands issued by pressing my headset's assistant button go to my TV?

If I press the Google Assistant button on my Bluetooth headset (Philips PN505), the spoken command is sent to my Sony Bravia television, not my Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. For example, I press the headset button and say "Photos", my pictures appear on the television. I can't issue any commands to my tablet. For example, if I press the assistant headset button and say "check the weather", I get no response (My TV doesn't recognize that one). If I say "Play music", my TV plays the music. I can cast to the TV. I've added/removed assistant, removed the television (then I get absolutely no response). Tried all the settings. Unpaired/paried my headset, restarted my tablet and read lot's of troubleshooting posts. I don't see any similar posts and not of the settings have helped. I have a Galaxy Note 10 phone that the bluetooth headset assistant button works fine with (same headset). The issue is only with my tablet. It is a new headset and it worked fine at first, the I did something like saying "play youtube". I was surprised that it played on my TV. Now it is stuck on the TV.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Android Central

After update there is an icon that not dissapear and shows everywhere

Hei! I asked everywhere but nobody can help me... maybe you know what I supposed to do. I Have just updated software for my Flip3 5g (one ui 4.1) and now I have a new icon that is not responding but it is absolutely on every page (on the screen, web pages, video). It is really irritating and disturbing for me to work and study. Please help me somebody.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google is loosening its grip on Play Store billing as a new payment pilot starts with Spotify

Since its launch in 2008, Google Play has been the go-to destination for Android users to get their apps. Although not as heavily curated as Apple's App Store, the Play Store provides a common framework for Android apps to meet quality and security standards. One drawback for developers has always been the lock-in to Google's payment system with its 15% revenue cut when they want to monetize their products. That changes today with the announcement that Google is going to pilot a program allowing developers to use the billing system of their choice in addition to the Play Store’s.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Google Weather App giving wrong location

If you use Google Maps and locate yourself, is it accurate there? Does it matter if you turn off wi-fi and just use mobile data?. Hi B Diddy. Thanks for your response. It appears I didn't have location turned on. I don't remember that being an issue before. I don't...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

S9 losing security updates

Samsung has removed the Galaxy S9 series from its mobile security page. The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will no longer receive security updates, marking the end of all software updates for them. It's one thing to stop the os updates. This is BS. If people get hacked because Samsung...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Enable dialer while connected yo android auto

So... When Android auto is connected. Samsung disables the dialer on the phone. This didn't happen on my Pixel 6. Is there any way to get the dialer back. I have wireless AA and sometimes the phone connects to it even if the car is off. I know it's strange but it does. When that happens, if I am on a call, it switches to AA and I cannot switch back to phone as the phone app disappears. Note: I have an aftermarket dongle to enable aa wireless on my car and it retains power for half hr after car turns off and that is how my phone will connect even when my car is off. Unplugging and replugging the dongle each time defeats the purpose of having aa wireless.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Forum issue

Odd that this forum won’t let me login with Flip 3. Still works on Duo 2 and iOS. Saw where someone wrote review on Google Play that they had trouble with S22. Something to do with One UI 4.1?. Using ID and pswd I always use with Enpass. I...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Waiting for connection in Messages

Have you checked to see if your messaging app is being put to sleep or deep sleep by the OS? Settings>Battery and device care>Battery>Background usage limits>Sleeping apps / Deep sleeping apps If you find your app here remove it and see if your issue improves. Are you using a data...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Google will let app store agitator Spotify try out new billing options

Google announced Wednesday that it will partner with Spotify to test out third-party billing options for app developers. The move is a response to the international pressure over fees that Android and Apple collect on transactions in apps on their mobile platforms — pressure that Spotify itself has helped to amp up.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

EU will force Apple & Google to allow third-party app stores, payment services

Following its plans to require Apple Messages, and others, to work with smaller competitors, the EU has now released full details of its Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA was agreed upon during an almost eight-hour talk between the EU's Parliament, Council, and Commission, on March 24, 2022. According to...
BUSINESS
Android Central

Samsung finder / device search

How do I get the finder widget on the home screen so I can just click the search bar and get the keyboard to pop up so I can search my device?. It appears on the app screen. If I add finder to the home screen, I get the icon, but I want to avoid the extra step of opening the icon first. Is this even possible? I don't see it as a widget option. Thanks in advance.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy