Audible, Barnes & Noble apps remove payment options following Google Play deadline

If I press the Google Assistant button on my Bluetooth headset (Philips PN505), the spoken command is sent to my Sony Bravia television, not my Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. For example, I press the headset button and say "Photos", my pictures appear on the television. I can't issue any commands to my tablet. For example, if I press the assistant headset button and say "check the weather", I get no response (My TV doesn't recognize that one). If I say "Play music", my TV plays the music. I can cast to the TV. I've added/removed assistant, removed the television (then I get absolutely no response). Tried all the settings. Unpaired/paried my headset, restarted my tablet and read lot's of troubleshooting posts. I don't see any similar posts and not of the settings have helped. I have a Galaxy Note 10 phone that the bluetooth headset assistant button works fine with (same headset). The issue is only with my tablet. It is a new headset and it worked fine at first, the I did something like saying "play youtube". I was surprised that it played on my TV. Now it is stuck on the TV.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO