New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports

By Sommer Brokaw
 4 days ago
April 5 (UPI) -- Frito-Lay added Cracker Jill to its roster of peanut and caramel-coated popcorn snacks linked to baseball Tuesday to support and celebrate women breaking barriers in sports.

"We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress," Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement.

"Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed," Mahal added. "We've been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they're represented even in our most iconic snacks."

The company is donating $200,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation, and the special-edition Cracker Jill bag will be available to baseball fans at professional ballparks across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the foundation, according to the statement.

A woman flexing her muscle is shown on each of a diverse series of five special-edition bags, and the iconic baseball snack brand has partnered with award-winning artist Normani, who sings a new version of the song, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," incorporating Cracker Jill.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

