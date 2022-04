Winners of the Boyertown Citizen of the Year Awards will be honored at the 68th Annual Citizen of the Year Gala on April 9. “Every year, our winners are ambitious and driven, but this year, we have a diverse panel of winners that has changed lives in so many different aspects of our community,” said Lindsey Mason, a Citizen of the Year committee member.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO