KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia in Covington Closing for Repairs for Indeterminate Amount of Time

Mount Adams recently welcomed a new dining establishment to its quaint hilltop neighborhood. El Barril Mexican Sports Bar & Grill opened last fall and takes over the space formerly occupied by Next Chapter. As its name suggests, the eatery is part restaurant — boasting both Mexican street food and bar bites — and part sports bar. The menu ranges from street tacos, piled-high nachos and meat-stuffed burritos to more traditional bar food like loaded burgers, mozzarella sticks and wings. Across the board, prices are reasonable, especially when it comes to the amount of food you get. But if you’re looking for a real bang for your buck, opt for the $12.99 Burger and Taco Combo, which CityBeat staffers gave a Best Of Cincinnati staff pick this year. The meal comes with your choice of burger (options include over-the-top creations like the Breakfast Burger with goetta, bacon, cheese, fried egg and spicy Sriracha mayo, or the El Barril Burger with guacamole, sauteed mushrooms, onions and American cheese), two tacos (favorites are the carnitas and the Bang Bang Shrimp) and a side of fries. Enjoy your feast in one of three indoor dining areas, or on the first- or second-floor patios. The eatery plans to open a second location in New Richmond this summer. elbarrilmexicansportsbarandgrill.com.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO