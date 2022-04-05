ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia in Covington Closing for Repairs for Indeterminate Amount of Time

By Sean M. Peters
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The restaurant reopened at 4:30 p.m. April 5 after repairs were quickly made, per a post on Instagram. Bad news for Covington’s lunch rush: KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia just posted on Instagram that they’ll have to close the restaurant an indeterminate amount of time for repairs after a truck collided with...

