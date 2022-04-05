ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody after a bank robbery and chase Tuesday in Roanoke County. Just before 1 p.m. April 5, an employee at Pinnacle Bank on Challenger...

