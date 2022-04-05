ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Kenny Churchwell III Talks UCLA Replacing Quentin Lake, Bringing the Boom

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpa1R_0f0D6N6600

The Bruins lost six of their top nine defensive backs from a year ago, with several looking to make it big in April's NFL Draft.

UCLA football defensive back Kenny Churchwell III spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday morning. Churchwell talked about what the Bruins' defense will look like with Quentin Lake leaving the safeties group, bringing back his hard-hitting ways from high school and staying connected with the departing teammates looking to make it in the NFL.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kentucky Freshman Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Kentucky’s basketball program received unfortunate news this Thursday. Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins, a former four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hopkins averaged 2.1 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field. On Feb. 22, he had 13 points in a breakout performance against LSU. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Samconnon
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL mock draft: New York Giants select two Alabama players in first round

With the 2022 NFL draft just a few weeks away, the fog is beginning to clear and the scope of potential landing spots for the top prospects is beginning to narrow. Former Alabama players are regulars to the annual three-day event. Though former members of the Crimson Tide are known for taking over the first round, the upcoming 2022 draft will likely only feature two players from the 2021 roster.
NFL
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
709
Followers
807
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy