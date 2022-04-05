ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

4-Year-Old Child Shot, Killed Near DelCo Gas Station

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
900 block of Kerlin Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A four-year-old child was fatally shot Tuesday, April 5 near a gas station in Delaware County, NBC10 reports.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Kerlin Street around 11 a.m., the outlet says citing authorities.

The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed, and the child has yet to be identified.

Chester City police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment made Tuesday afternoon.

