Topeka, KS

National Champions return to Topeka today

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NCAA National Championship winners, the Kansas Jayhawks, returned to Topeka Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the Topeka Regional Airport.

A celebration was planned at Memorial Stadium with gates opening at 3:15 p.m., the team was scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m.

Jayhawks win fourth National Championship

On Monday night, the University of Kansas beat the University of North Carolina, 72-69, to bring home the trophy.

This is KU’s fourth national championship and the second under Bill Self. The win makes Self one of three active men’s basketball head coaches with more than one national title.

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

