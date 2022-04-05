ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: The One Mistake Atlanta Falcons Must Avoid

By Bri Amaranthus
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

There are holes all over the Falcons roster to be addressed in the draft, but there is one thing that they cannot do with their No. 8 pick.

The Atlanta Falcons' roster is under construction and the 2022 NFL Draft brings a wave of fresh air as the team looks to improve on their forgettable 7-10 season that saw them miss the playoffs.

Malik Willis

Malik Willis

Malik Willis

The Matt Ryan era in Atlanta is over as the quarterback is headed to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract to replace him.

A former No. 2 overall NFL Draft selection and Heisman Trophy winner, Mariota will be reunited with head coach Arthur Smith from their time in Tennessee so the offense will be familiar for him. The former Oregon Duck is eager to prove he's not just as a bridge to the next quarterback.

Besides Kyle Pitts, Mariota could use some reliable pass-catchers after Russell Gage departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta could certainly use some help on the offensive line, which ranks among the worst in the league. Atlanta also tallied a league-low 18 sacks in 2021, so a pass rusher would be ideal.

There are holes all over the Falcons roster to be addressed in the draft but there is one thing that they cannot do with their No. 8 pick. The Draft Network created a list of a draft blunders each NFL team must avoid this season, and for the Falcons it is...

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank and Arthur Smith

REACHING FOR A QUARTERBACK WITH THE EIGHTH PICK

The position the Falcons are in currently could have been avoided by selecting Justin Fields last draft but instead, franchise cornerstone Matt Ryan is now a Colt and journeyman Marcus Mariota is now under center with a shot to revive his career in a sense but remains a question mark.

That being said, with the eighth pick of the first round, the Falcons cannot reach for a quarterback.

Yes, a long-term starter is a desperate need but barring Malik Willis being on the board, the Falcons should just take the best player available. This roster has more holes to fill besides quarterback. So, if a high-ceiling QB is not available, don’t force it. Continue to build the roster with high-end talent no matter the position. That will better serve Atlanta in the long run.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, considered by many experts to be the top at his position in this year’s draft class, is an Atlanta area native. The Falcons have the third-best odds (+450) to draft Willis , behind the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Willis is expected to meet with the Falcons as one of their 30 prospects coming for in-house visits .

The Falcons currently have nine picks in the draft; six in the top 115 selections. Atlanta will have a busy couple days, hopefully adding elite prospects to help the rebuild.

