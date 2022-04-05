ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Doctors see increase in prolonged cold, flu symptoms

By Nexstar Media Wire, Meghan Bunchman
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZTgS_0f0D5nxV00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — As mask mandates subside, health officials are seeing an increase in prolonged symptoms connected to the common cold and influenza.

Over the past two years, hospitals across the nation saw record lows in influenza cases. Health experts attribute the decrease in cases to better hygiene and people wearing masks.

However, now that COVID-19 cases have stabilized, many people are lessening up on their hand-washing routines.

“When we haven’t had these common cold viruses for a couple of years, our immunity is going to be down lower than it would be,” said Dr. Liam Sullivan with Spectrum Health. “Hence, the reason people might experience symptoms a little bit longer than what we typically expect them.”

The National Institutes of Health said symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 may present the same but are caused by different viruses.

“Distinguishing COVID from flu can be difficult because the symptoms overlap so much,” explained Dr. Brooke Bozick, an NIH expert on respiratory diseases.

A mild US flu season is waning, but is it really over?

Cough, fever, tiredness and muscle aches are common to both the flu and COVID-19, says Kristen Coleman, an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Symptoms specific to COVID-19 include the loss of taste or smell.

Common colds, meanwhile, tend to be milder with symptoms including a stuffy nose and sore throat. Fevers are more common with the flu.

Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have. The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they’re infected.

Spectrum Health reports that it is seeing patients who are fighting the cold and flu for up to a week.

“We rely on getting [exposure to the flu and cold] every so often, so it gives a little boost to our immune system,” Sullivan said. “That way when we do get them, the symptoms are limited to three or four days until you start to feel better.”

There is no cure for the common cold. Typical treatments include rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medicines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Cape Gazette

The differences between COVID-19, flu, allergies and colds

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

How to navigate 'medical gaslighting' when doctors dismiss your symptoms

If you've gone to the doctor only to be told that your concerns aren't serious or that you're "just stressed," you aren't alone. This unfortunately common behavior, sometimes called medical gaslighting, leaves patients — especially women — feeling dismissed. And it can cause them to minimize or ignore what may be very real, painful and even dangerous symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Sullivan
WLNS

Legal Edge: Update on 2017 slayings of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLNS) – There are new developments in the Delphi murders case that involves two Indiana teens that were killed while hiking in 2017. Police are reportedly questioning an accused pedophile who they say ran a fake social media account that made contact with one of the girls prior to their deaths.
DELPHI, IN
WLNS

DeWitt police officer that drew gun on Black teen charged

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An off-duty DeWitt police officer that followed a Black teenager that was delivering newspapers now faces felony charges from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.  Vorce is charged with the following in Clinton County’s 65A District Court: assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a felony punishable by up to 4 years […]
DEWITT, MI
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Family interpreter: Video shows officer shoot man in back of head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer this week, is demanding video that shows what happened be released right away. “(Lyoya’s father) Peter wants the video out and Peter wants justice,” Siku said. “He wants...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Symptoms#Colds#Common Cold#Influenza#Spectrum Health#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
KYTV

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday. While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy