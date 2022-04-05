ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield City Council backs higher tax on millionaires with ‘Fair Share Amendment’

SPRINGFIELD — The City Council has unanimously endorsed the Fair Share Amendment, a referendum on the November ballot that seeks to...

WWLP

Mayors appeal for action on driver’s license bill

A cohort of Massachusetts mayors expressed their support Tuesday for legislation that would offer a pathway for some immigrants without legal status to obtain a driver's license in the state, a move they say would help their constituents who do not have a legal avenue to drive.
