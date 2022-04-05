Springfield City Council backs higher tax on millionaires with ‘Fair Share Amendment’

(Des Moines, IA) — The chairman of the Iowa Senate’s tax-writing committee is proposing a constitutional amendment that would require a supermajority vote in the legislature to raise the state income tax or the sales tax. Senator Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, says this proposed constitutional amendment would provide stability in tax policy. A lobbyist for the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter, Pam Mackey Taylor, says that would make it almost impossible to raise taxes. If Dawson’s proposal clears every legislative hurdle, the earliest Iowa voters would see a similar proposal for Iowa’s constitution would be in the 2024 General Election ballot.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 17 DAYS AGO