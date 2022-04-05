ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Time Travel Tuesday

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re traveling back in time this Tuesday. Local...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have seen one round of strong to severe storms in the panhandle, but more storms are in the forecast over the next 24hrs. For tonight showers & storms will remain spotty w/lows in the 60s. On Wednesday a final round of strong to severe storms will move through during the afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the 70s to near 80. Winds will be S/SW at 10-20 mph. Cooler, drier air moves into our area starting Thursday, but it will be most evident Friday and through the weekend.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

School closures for severe weather Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School closures due to severe weather Tuesday are:. Good evening. This is a message from your Superintendent, Mr. Russell Hughes. After consulting with local weather expert, we are canceling all Walton County schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5th, due to severe weather. Closures include students and staff. Extra-curricular activities and SPICE will also be canceled. Walton County School District will continue their collaborations with local experts to monitor the weather. Please continue to check our district and schools’ media platforms. Stay safe.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

Largest flea market in Florida held on Hwy 90

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bargain shoppers, thrifters, and treasure hunters are gathering on Highway 90 for Florida’s 275-mile yard sale from Pensacola to Live Oak: Flea Across Florida. “Pretty much yard selling, just trying to get rid of a bunch of stuff,” one seller Sheyna Weeks said. “It...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Travelers in Panama City react to flight cancellations

An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Michigan Avenue in Panama City. BCSO’s Special Investigation’s Division gets more illegal drugs and firearms off the streets. Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:57 AM UTC. Friday might be April Fools Day, but...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort holds sales center grand opening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and that somewhere is at the new Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort. “We’ve got a lot of resorts all over the place and we think Panama City and Panama City Beach and this whole entire region is the place to be,” Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort President of Development James Wiseman said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach sees hike in rent prices

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Your dollar doesn’t go quite as far as it used to in Panama City Beach, whether it’s gas, groceries, or rent. “Rent here is already ridiculous and now that it’s going up, it’s like not even doable,” Panama City Beach resident Chenoa Milam said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start this morning with clear skies overhead. We have the chance to develop some patchy fog in spots or a little low level clouds to start the day. However, plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast for all pretty much right after sunrise and throughout the day.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Ukrainian

On our weekly Bay District Schools segment this week we welcomed on Rookie Teacher of the Year. NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce stopped by the Bay Point Golf Club to learn more about The Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Chapman Head Start holds Children Fun Fest this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head start programs help promote the school readiness of children from low-income families. Chapman Head Start in Panama City is a local head start program seeking to help children. This weekend The Chapman Head Start Center will hold a Children’s Fun Fest. The event is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week excels both in and outside of the classroom. Jewel Marino, a junior at Arnold High School, is this week’s award winner. One of her teachers said Jewel is enrolled in difficult classes and still maintains...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Pilot Club of Panama City hosts 11th annual Pancake Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City locals came together for pancakes. The Pilot Club of Panama City held its 11th annual pancake festival at O’Charley’s on 23rd Street from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. “I don’t cook pancakes, so they’re really delicious for me,” Panama City Resident...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex celebrates track record, prepares for Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On to our Thursday racing segment with North Florida Motorplex. Last week the folks up there saw a new track record set by Ralph Edelen out of Thomasville, Georgia. He ran his pro mod in a time of 3.79 in the eight of a mile track. That’s 200 miles an hour. That’s dead stop to 200 in less than four seconds. That’s moving. This weekend we get a class of cars similar to what you see in the Fast and Furious movies . A lot of street grudge racing here , brought to the track. Below is the Motorplex schedule for Saturday, the Season Kickoff they’re calling it. Five different classes of racing you see there with the entry fees and the payouts. The headliners the 28/275 " no time” class which is a racing class for highly modified production type cars with added on nitrous oxide , pro chargers or blowers . The gates open at 9, the track is hot at 11. For more information call the number listed 850-209-4345!
THOMASVILLE, GA
WJHG-TV

April is Autism Awareness Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In light of recent tough times in the area, it is time to spread the love. The entire month of April is Autism Awareness Month. The Bacot Academy wanted to promote acceptance and understanding of individuals and their families living with autism. “A wise man...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Why women are the targets of romance scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker has a warning for women: watch out for scams! That online relationship may be real or it could be a ruse to get your money. Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to explain why scammers commonly use emotional...
PANAMA CITY, FL

