ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Person stuck in chest-deep mud is saved when 30 rescuers race to help in Massachusetts

By Maddie Capron
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person was sinking into chest-deep mud for an hour before 30 rescuers raced to help him, Massachusetts firefighters said. The 15-year-old boy was rescued after being stuck in...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Excavator stuck in Hingham Harbor pulled out of mud off Massachusetts coast

HINGHAM, Mass. — An excavator that was stuck in the mud in Hingham Harbor has been pulled out two days after it first fell into the water off the Massachusetts coast. The excavator was hauled out of the harbor Saturday morning by another excavator, a crane and other equipment. A small crowd gathered near the shore to watch the work take place.
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Accident#Cbs Boston#The Carver Ems
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
10NEWS

Dog stuck in pile of mud saved by officer in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Officers from the Palm Bay Police Department rescued a dog that was stuck in a puddle of mud Wednesday. Police say they received a call about a dog appearing to be stuck in the mud in a canal off Minton Road, according to the department's Facebook post.
PALM BAY, FL
CBS Minnesota

One Dead, Two Injured In Saturday Morning Burnsville Crash

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – One person is dead and two others were injured following an early morning crash in Burnsville. Burnsville police say officers were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn on the 14000 block of Nicollet Avenue on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and quickly flee the scene. Around 6:30 a.m., officers found the car after it crashed at the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Police believe the victims were all teenagers, though they have not verified their ages. The incident is under investigation.
BURNSVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy