ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Official: Suspect seen on video with gun hours before mass shooting

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILU8l_0f0D3vqV00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second suspect arrested Tuesday in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before gunfire erupted, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Smiley Martin, 27 , who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire in California’s capital.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the weapon seen in the video was used in the shooting, said the official, who was briefed on the investigation but could not discuss details publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Smiley Martin has a criminal history dating to 2013. He was released on probation from state prison in February after serving about half of a 10-year sentence for punching a girlfriend, dragging her from her home by her hair and whipping her with a belt, prosecutors have said.

Lawmakers push gun control bills after mass shooting

Martin might have been released sooner, but a Parole Board rejected his bid for early release in May after prosecutors said the 2017 felony assault along with convictions for possessing an assault weapon and thefts posed “a significant, unreasonable risk of safety to the community.”

Martin “clearly has little regard for human life and the law,” and has displayed a pattern of criminal behavior from the time he was 18, a Sacramento County deputy district attorney wrote in a letter last year to the Board of Parole Hearings.

Smiley Martin will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun when his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, a police statement said. A stolen handgun found at the crime scene had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.

It wasn’t clear if Smiley Martin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of his brother, Dandrae Martin, 26 , as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. His first court appearance was set for Tuesday.

Safety at top of mind in downtown after mass shooting

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted that Dandrae Martin was not arrested on suspicion of homicide, but suggested investigators were making progress.

“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”

Dandrae Martin, who was held without bail, was freed from an Arizona prison in 2020 after serving just over 18 months for violating probation in separate cases involving marijuana possession and aggravated assault.

Investigators believe the brothers possessed stolen guns and are working to review financial documents, call records and social media messages to determine how and when they procured weapons, the official said. Authorities have searched several locations in connection with the shooting and the firearms investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Mass Shooting#Firearms#Ap#The Associated Press#A Parole Board
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Woman experiencing homelessness killed in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim of the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday has been identified as a woman who had been experiencing homelessness.  The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as 57-year-old Melinda Davis. City council member Katie Valenzuela said on Twitter that Davis was known to sleep on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2 men shot in Stockton, 1 dies

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning. Stockton police officials said officers responded to a shooting on Pacific Avenue near West Adams Street at 1:06 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken […]
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy