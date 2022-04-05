ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Mayor Doug Nicholls running for re-election

By Samantha Byrd
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor of Yuma, Doug Nicholls, is running for re-election.

Some of his top priorities for his new campaign are job creation, low taxation, public safety and civic pride.

Nicholls has been Yuma's mayor for eight years and says he would like to continue representing his community and improving it in any way he can.

He says it's been an honor to represent the great and amazing people of the City of Yuma on local to international issues and he believes that we have seen great growth and change during his term, however, there is more to do.

Nicholls is running against one other candidate, Karen Watts, a current city council member.

The Arizona primary election is taking place on August 2, and the general election on November 8.

