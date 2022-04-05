ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Ridge, IL

‘He’s been through so much’: Teen’s Make-A-Wish gift stolen

By Meghan Dwyer, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7bG9_0f0D3gqq00

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. ( WGN ) — The family of a Chicago Ridge teen battling a rare blood disease is in agony months after his ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream came true.

Last July, WGN News spoke with 18-year-old Jacob Watson , who wished to restore his grandfather’s pickup truck. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped fulfill Jacob’s wish, much to his surprise.

“I definitely did not expect any of this to happen,” Watson said, adding his thanks to family and friends.

On Sunday, however, someone stole that dream.

Jacob and his family hope whoever is responsible understands that the pickup truck holds sentimental value.

‘Make A Wish’ dream fulfilled for Chicago Ridge teen

“I just feel like he’s been through so much,” mother Jamie Watson said. “He needs a break, you know?”

Long before he was even old enough to drive, Jacob Watson and his grandfather loved trucks. After his grandfather passed away in 2015, he left his old Ford to his grandson.

Then Jacob started having headaches. Doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disease. Brain surgery and grueling chemotherapy would soon follow.

“He was sick, he was scared, and this is what made him feel good – to get this wish,” Jamie Watson said.

To lift his spirits, the Make-A-Wish Foundation worked tirelessly to transform his grandfather’s old pickup truck exactly how Jacob wanted it, taking nearly two years to finish during the pandemic.

“I used my one wish that I had on it,” Jacob Watson said.

The truck, only covered with liability insurance, was stolen from the parking lot at Wintrust Sports Arena in Bedford Park during a volleyball game.

“To some people, vehicles are just pieces of metal and stuff but to me, it’s more than metal,” Jacob Watson said. “It’s a part of me. It’s part of my family.”

Surveillance video shows someone in a gray minivan with tinted windows pull up. Someone then exits, does something to the bottom of Watson’s truck, hops inside, and drives off.

Sledgehammer used in high-end heist at Hinsdale Marcus store

“I don’t even care what happens to them, I just want my stuff back,” Jacob said. “Leave it on the side of the road somewhere, let someone find it, that’s all.”

Bedford Park police say they are investigating.

“I don’t even know how to help him?” Jacob’s mother said. “I want to help him and I hate that he’s crying and he hurts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
WBRE

One dead, one in custody in Shamokin homicide

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a bizarre homicide case in Central PA. Officials confirm with Eyewitness News a female victim was found dead inside this home on the 400 block of South Vine Street in Shamokin and 21-year-old Corey Quincy is now in custody. Shamokin […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Chicago Ridge, IL
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Wgn News
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
Tracey Folly

Woman demands grandchild from teen daughter: 'I don't care who the father is'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, I had a friend whose mother wanted a grandchild. My friend was only eighteen. While many eighteen-year-old women have children, I don't know how many of those young women feel pressured into becoming parents by their own mothers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS LA

Early prom held for Addison Conely who is battling terminal cancer diagnosis

An early prom was held Saturday for Addison Conely, a 17-year-old with a devastating cancer diagnosis. Conely was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last June. She was getting better but earlier this month, things took a turn for the worst. Addison's father says the cancer returned and was not treatable.Doctors told the Conely family that Addison had weeks and at most months to live. As a result, her bucket list became more urgent than ever. In the last few weeks, Addison has gone off-roading, got a Maltipoo puppy, graduated early from high school, and attended a special prom on the...
CANCER
ABC News

Baby born at 25 weeks goes home after 460 days in NICU

For the first time in his life, 15-month-old Kendall Jurnakins is home. The baby boy spent the first year of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit at Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital in Indianapolis before being cleared for discharge on March 16. Hospital staff gave the boy a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy