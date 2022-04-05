ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Grindberg announces bid for Cass County Commission

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KVRR) – A former state senator and former Fargo city commissioner is running for the Cass County Commission. Tony Grindberg says...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Tracey J Marshall files papers for Cass County Treasurer

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office says Tracey J Marshall has officially filed papers for Cass County Treasurer. Tracey J Marshall is currently finishing her fifth term as County Treasurer. Tracey has received the Chancellor’s Certificate in Public Administration: Government Finance Professional from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. In 2018/2019 she was the President of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers. She is now the current vice president of the Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association (ISCTA) where she is currently working on legislation. She is a member of ISAC, ISCTA, NACCTFO, and NACo.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Sheridan Media

Zach McLain announces bid for Sheridan County Sheriff

Zach McLain has announced his entrance into the 2022 election for Sheridan County Sheriff. Below is a letter formally announcing the bid. In the letter, McLain talks about his career as a firefighter working for the City of Sheridan and as a business owner. McLain said he intends to reach...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Cass County, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Elections
WOWT

Cass County residents hear details about solar farm project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In January, developers brought Cass County a proposal to install one of the largest projects for solar power in Nebraska. At Monday’s planning meeting at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, residents who fall within a mile of the proposed area were encouraged to attend the county zoning meeting, where developers and others presented details and answered questions. about what a 320 Megahertz solar farm might look like.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Candidate Filings

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office reports Pat Erickson filed papers today for Edna Township Trustee. Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor. Tracey J Marshall (Republican) – Treasurer. Mark O’Brien (Republican) – District 2 Supervisor. Mary...
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Grindberg
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

March Salute to Law Enforcement: Cass County Sheriff Deputy Ron Kind

Steve Hallstrom Visits with Sheriff Jesse Jahner and March's Honoree Deputy Ron Kind of the Cass County Sheriff Dept. Deputy Ron Kind was born in Glasgow, MT, and raised in Fargo, ND. As a 1988 graduate of Fargo North High School, Ron enlisted in the US Navy and served his country for nine years. After an Honorable Discharge, Ron began his career with 3D Specialties/Dakota Fence Company. Ron is currently a Construction Manager, overseeing projects throughout ND, SD, and MN.
CASS COUNTY, ND
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Master Gardeners Scholarship Application Due April 1

(Cass Co. The Cass County, Iowa Master Gardeners (CCMG) are again offering a $1,000 scholarship to local students, with applications due April 1, 2022. This scholarship is available to students who are graduating seniors or graduates of any of the following Iowa school districts, in which currently reside members of CCMG: Atlantic, Clarinda, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold, or Red Oak. This scholarship is also available to graduates, of any age, of any of these school districts. Scholarship committee members want to emphasize that students of any age studying a horticulture-related field are encouraged to apply, regardless of the type of program they are studying, as long as they intend to obtain some degree or certificate in a horticultural field.
CASS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy