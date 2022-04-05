Grindberg announces bid for Cass County Commission

(Cass Co. The Cass County, Iowa Master Gardeners (CCMG) are again offering a $1,000 scholarship to local students, with applications due April 1, 2022. This scholarship is available to students who are graduating seniors or graduates of any of the following Iowa school districts, in which currently reside members of CCMG: Atlantic, Clarinda, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold, or Red Oak. This scholarship is also available to graduates, of any age, of any of these school districts. Scholarship committee members want to emphasize that students of any age studying a horticulture-related field are encouraged to apply, regardless of the type of program they are studying, as long as they intend to obtain some degree or certificate in a horticultural field.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO