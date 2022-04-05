ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2022: List

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qv4qT_0f0D32p900

Looking for some potential names for a baby girl or boy? You're in luck: Names.org has compiled a list of this year's most popular baby names in Wisconsin.

The data behind their list comes from Social Security Administration data on births as well as user interest on its website.

"Because Social Security can take quite a while to compile data on the most popular baby names for each year, we've used data on the actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2022. Our formula looks at the most 5 most recent years worth of data from the Social Security Administration to detect any trends," according to their methodology.

According to Names.org, the most popular names for boys in Wisconsin in 2022 are:

1) Oliver
2) Liam
3) Theodore
4) Henry
5) William
6) Owen
7) Noah
8) Jack
9) Levi
10) James

And the most popular names for girls in Wisconsin in 2022 are:

1) Charlotte
2) Olivia
3) Evelyn
4) Amelia
5) Emma
6) Harper
7) Eleanor
8) Nora
9) Ava
10) Sophia

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Luck, WI
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin Bar & Grill Makes Waves On Social Media For Sharing Hilarious New Sign

The Brat House Grill in Wisconsin is making waves on social media as they shared a hilarious new sign. Located in Wisconsin Dells, you can find award winning brats in the oldest building in Sauk County. The building was constructed in 1850 as a Baptist Boys School House called the Delta Academy. The building went through various transformations over the long history from a church to being used as a Grand Army of the Republic Hall to becoming the Old Academy Antique Mall. In 2007, the building went through another transformation and became home of the Brat House Grill.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
AZFamily

Most popular puppy names for 2022 in honor of National Puppy Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether you have a puppy or dog, or are planning to get a new addition to the family soon, picking out a puppy’s name is one of the most exciting things about the process. Giving a pet a name is kind of like giving them a personality or an identity. It is also the way you can come up with special nicknames for them.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Channel 3000

The Del-Bar remains a classic

At The Del-Bar, it feels like less has changed than has stayed the same. In this case, that’s a very good thing. One big change occurred when a new owner took over the historic supper club destination in Wisconsin Dells in 2018. Opened in 1943 by Jim and Alice Wimmer, The Del-Bar switched hands to their son, Jeff Wimmer, in 1973. Looking to retire with his wife, Jane, they sold to Amy Wimmer, Jeff’s daughter. So really, that big change in 2018 was more of a handoff, making The Del-Bar third-generation owned.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Names Org#Because Social Security
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy