Solana Beach, CA

Casa de Amistad celebrates 20th anniversary with 'Sowing Seeds of Success' event

Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

Casa de Amistad in Solana Beach celebrated 20 years as a nonprofit with its “Sowing Seeds of Success” event held at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Estate on April 2.

The event included a welcome reception, dinner and music from the Peter Pupping Duo. All funds raised will help support Casa de Amistad’s mission of removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County.

Casa de Amistad’s programs include tutoring and mentoring for students from K to 12, preschool enrichment, college counseling, and math and science programs. Visit casadeamistad.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Solana Highlands Annual Dolphin Dash

Solana Highlands students and families kicked off the Dolphin Dash March 11 which is Solana Highlands' annual fun run fundraiser that raises money to help support the school's Discovery Labs (STREAM, art, supplemental PE, and technology).
Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

