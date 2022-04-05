ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Body Found In PA River Might Be Missing Man: Report

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
A body found in a Pennsylvania river is that of a man reported missing, according to WNEP citing the coroner's office.

Moosic police shut down Minooka Avenue after a passerby walking along the river spotted the body in the Lackawanna River near the intersection of Minooka Avenue just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Apr.5, and Lackawanna Avenue, WNEP reports citing Moosic police.

Thomas Yerrick, 70, of Scranton, has been identified as the missing man as of Tuesday evening, according to the Lackawanna County coroner's office.

Yerrick had not been seen since Sunday around 3:45 p.m., and an alert was issued for help locating him on Monday evening by Scranton police.

His car and backpack were found nearby where the body was discovered, reports WNEP.

