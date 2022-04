Riding a streak: Martinsville Speedway is riding a streak for the Camping World Truck Series with eight different winners in the last eight races at the track going back to 2017 when Chase Elliott won the event. This weekend has six different previous winners entered. Sauter is coming in with four wins at the track followed by Kyle Busch and Matt Crafton with two, the trio of Z. Smith, Enfinger and Nemechek have one previous win at the track.

