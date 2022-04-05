ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Outer Range’ Official Trailer Released: This New Prime Video Show Is Like ‘Yellowstone’ Meets ‘Twin Peaks’

By Lauren Boisvert
 4 days ago
Prime Video has released an official trailer for their new series “Outer Range” and it looks like it’s gearing up to be a wild, supernatural romp through rodeos, family ties, shady dealings, and mysterious strangers. We’re describing it as “Yellowstone” meets “Twin Peaks,” and after watching this trailer, I’d say that’s right on the money.

The neo-western series premieres on Prime Video on April 15, and this look at the show poses many more questions than it answers. Like, what’s that big hole in the field, and why do I want to lay on the edge and put my hand in it? That’s probably a bad idea, as Josh Brolin’s character Royal Abbott demonstrates in the trailer. But still, it’s tempting.

That’s seems to be the nature of the series: temptation of the unknown. Or, just how we deal with the unknown in general. The story follows the Abbott family as they grapple with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca. Very “Twin Peaks.” For “Yellowstone” fans, we have the Tillerson family making a bid on the Abbotts’ land, trying to push them out.

In the synopsis, there’s mention of the mysterious black void that shows up in the Abbotts’ west pasture. We see the growing threats and mysteries through Royal’s eyes, revealing secrets from the past, as well as new twists and turns as the story unfolds.

“Outer Range” stars Josh Brolin alongside Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, and Will Patton.

Breakdown of ‘Outer Range’ Official Trailer

“This land. This family. It’s always been kind of like a dream to me,” says Royal Abbott in the opening of the trailer. “I don’t know what part of me one day figured I’d wake up.” We immediately get the sense that the Abbotts are a big family, and that they take care of their own. Possibly, they consider those who work on the ranch part of the family.

Then, a mysterious backpacker trudges onto the ranch, looking for the Abbotts. Royal tells her they’re not a tourist ranch, and she replies that she’s only looking to camp for a few days. Her name is Autumn, and when Royal introduces himself, she says, “Glad to finally meet you.” Which is suspicious right out of the gate. We don’t yet know the story of the Abbott ranch, so maybe they’re famous, and Autumn wants to camp on their land to knock something off her bucket list. Still pretty weird.

A Void, a Symbol, and ‘Angel of the Morning’: ‘Outer Range’ is a Smorgasbord of Imagery

Next, Autumn is in the woods and sees a symbol carved into a rock; apparently, she’s been drawing it for years and now she’s seeing it everywhere. This is definitely a clue to hang onto. Royal tells his family to stay away from Autumn. Throughout the trailer, she definitely acts weirder and weirder. Clearly, she’s going to be one to watch out for. What are her motives? Why is she at the ranch? Is she planning something sinister? Or just getting caught up as well?

Then, the void. A mysterious black void shows up in a pasture. This is the spark that ignites the rest of the trailer. We get the Tillersons, and increasingly disturbing behavior from Autumn, and it all culminates in a great rendition of “Angel of the Morning” by Juice Newton.

“You ever wonder if the world’s not what you think it is? No law, no order. Just chaos all the way down,” says Royal. And, yeah, it’s crossed my mind. I believe that “Outer Range” is going to have that question running through my head like ticker tape; and you know what? I’m not mad about it. All the sweeping landscapes of “Yellowstone” with the psychological, supernatural elements of “Twin Peaks”? Sign me up.

