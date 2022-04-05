ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ida final report: Hurricane not Cat 5 at landfall

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6DI1_0f0D2hhM00

The final word on Hurricane Ida is in from the National Hurricane Center… it was not a category five at landfall. Despite some anecdotal claims from folks in coastal Southeast Louisiana, the system was a strong category four with 150 mile per hour winds at landfall.

Those winds are tied with Hurricane Laura, and a system from the 1850s as the highest sustained hurricane winds ever recorded at landfall in Louisiana west of the mouth of the Mississippi.

The system produced an enormous amount of rainfall, resulting directly in 55 deaths in incidents ranging from Louisiana up to the Northeast. An additional 32 deaths were indirectly linked to the system. Four direct and 26 indirect deaths in Louisiana were attributed to Ida.

The highest level recorded was Ponchatoula, where they were hit with 15 inches of rainfall.

35 tornadoes were connected to Ida, two of which were in Louisiana.

$75 billion in damages were linked to Ida across the whole of the US, $55 billion of which was in Louisiana.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: FEMA will provide millions in flood assistance funds to 4 states affected by Hurricane Ida

The Biden administration is announcing a new $60 million federal grant initiative to help flood-prone homeowners in four states devastated by Hurricane Ida last summer. Starting on April 1, homeowners in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to either rebuild or sell homes that have been flooded multiple times.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Grand Isle's Hurricane Ida-Battered School Reopens

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — More than half a year after the 150-mph winds of Hurricane Ida battered the Louisiana coast, the Grand Isle School has reopened. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the school, which teaches students in kindergarten through high school, had its first day of in-person learning on Thursday.
GRAND ISLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Ponchatoula, LA
City
Ida, LA
WYFF4.com

Large cat sightings reported in Calhoun and Lexington counties

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Department of Natural Resources in South Carolina is assisting officials in two counties to investigate calls about large cats being seen. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says the reports are coming from the Valley Ridge Road area in the Sandy Run area.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Cat#Extreme Weather
News 12

New Jersey to get $10M in federal funds to help Hurricane Ida victims

Good news for homeowners – New Jersey is one of four states that will get federal grants to help victims of Hurricane Ida. New Jersey will get $10 million in FEMA grants to help homeowners raise their homes or move out of flood zones. It is also possible that the federal government could buy and demolish the properties altogether.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
WWL

Firefighter can't stop large pile of burning Hurricane Ida debris

RACELAND, La. — A huge debris fire off Highway 90 in Raceland, La., has been burning for more than a week now, leaving smoke in the air and soot everywhere. The fire started in a dump site run by the state government, but state and local first responders have been unable to extinguish the flames.
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

Hurricane Ida debris fire burns out of control in Raceland

RACELAND, La. — A fire that started from a pile of Hurricane Ida debris is burning faster than firefighters can control in Raceland, according to the Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. Thursday night, Chaisson said more equipment is being brought in to make the repairs and work will get started immediately.
RACELAND, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy