Northern Michigan man caught on camera stealing pot plants from woman's home

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WWJ) – A Northern Michigan man is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing marijuana plants from a woman’s home last fall.

Michigan State Police officials say 56-year-old Kirk Gilders, of Mesick, has been arraigned on charges of trespassing and larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Troopers were called out to a woman’s home in Springvale Township in September 2021 after she got an alert from her home surveillance system and saw someone on her property.

The footage showed someone pulling up to the house in a pickup truck and stealing her marijuana plants. MSP officials say the woman was able to get the truck’s license plate from the video and forwarded it to authorities.

She began driving around the area and found the truck at a local repair facility.

The truck has potting soil in the truck bed and on the bumper, authorities said.

A warrant was authorized for Gilders’s arrest in early March and he was brought into custody on Saturday, April 2.

He was given a $1,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 19.