ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Susie’s Noon Hour Grill

By John Ringor
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago

If you’re hungover, or just in need of some comfort food, revive yourself with the life-giving Korean dishes at Susie’s Noon Hour Grill in...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

The Fat Shallot

After starting out as a food truck operation (hence the truck-shaped neon sign by the counter), Fat Shallot opened up their first brick and mortar in Lincoln Park. The menu only has six sandwiches, but they all taste great. The crispy buffalo chicken with creamy blue cheese and the Reuben with housemade corned beef are two of our favorites, especially when paired with a fun cocktail like a gin and tonic slushy, or an Adult Arnold Palmer. Similar to the menu, the space is compact: only a handful of tables and a couple of counter seats by the cashier. But, it's perfect for a quick lunch, casual dinner, or grabbing something to go.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
The Infatuation

J28 sandwich bar

This fast casual spot right on Young Circle makes the best Peruvian sandwiches in all South Florida. Each one comes on a housemade crusty roll that tastes just like what you’d get at a sanguchería in Lima. Their pan con chicharrón, a traditional breakfast sandwich available all day, is a must-order. It features crispy slices of deep-fried pork, fried sweet potatoes, and a tangy sarsa criolla. If you’re about that spicy life, definitely order it slathered with their fiery homemade rocoto sauce. Their lomo saltado sandwich is also delicious, and they even pack everything separately if you’re doing takeout so nothing gets soggy, not even the fries. Each order comes with a tiny cup of creamy, mildly spicy papitas a la huancaína. They also make some of South Florida’s best empanadas from scratch (yes, even the dough). If J28 were in Miami, they’d definitely make it on our guide to the best Peruvian restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Bagelers Coffeehouse

As the name suggests, the Bageler’s Coffeehouse is a one-stop shop for all your bagel and coffee needs. Open daily until 3pm, this Lincoln Park spot is great for grabbing breakfast or lunch to go, or for dining in while getting some work done. Their kettle-boiled bagels have a firm crust with a soft, doughy interior, come in classic varieties like everything or cinnamon raisin, and are perfect vessels for one of their housemade cream cheeses, like the giardiniera. If you’re in the market for a sandwich (especially when you need a break from the same sad bologna you've been having for the past two weeks), try The Butcher: an Italian meat triple-threat of salami, mortadella, and hot coppa with muenster, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic mayo.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Gilben's Bakery

Gilben’s Bakery and Sandwich Shop in West Oak Lane is somewhere that you can get a gooey cheesesteak, drippy po’boys, and moist red velvet cake all under one roof. Beyond that, you can find a selection of salads, soul food platters, and a few other things that will make you feel better than finding out you're in one of those random months with an extra payday. Plus, all the sandwiches here are $15 and under so we can get a garlicky shrimp scampi sandwich for less than the cost of a monthly Netflix subscription. And like your go-to comfort show that you know every word to, the po’boy is something you won't forget after you try it. It’s served on a long garlic bread roll, the shrimp is perfectly cooked, and the buttery and oniony coating on the shrimp is good enough that we could put it on everything.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Radio#Food Drink#Korean
The Infatuation

Lipkin's Bakery

One step into this Northeast bakery and the whiffs of chocolate babka, warm rye fresh out of the oven, and almond danishes will hit you like the fragrance section at Macy’s–although we’re sure the department store has nothing that smells this good. Opened in 1975, this kosher shop is our go-to spot for cakes and pastries. They also have a ton of doughy knishes, including ones with cinnamon rice, cheesy pizza, and creamy spinach.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Paco's Tacos

Paco’s Tacos on East 51st Street makes perfectly good breakfast and lunch tacos, and perhaps most importantly, they do it quickly. The tacos, on half flour/half corn tortillas, can be on the pricier side, but the dirt cheap margaritas and draft beer more than make up for it. On weekends the Bloody Marys and mimosas clock in under $5, and you can even get pitchers. While there’s minimal indoor seating, there’s an expansive and funky patio, some of which is even covered. Stumble in, order some tacos, hit the salsa bar with feeling (there are five kinds), and take your bounty outside. Just avoid the hungry grackles.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Wahpepah’s Kitchen

There aren’t many Native American restaurants in the Bay Area, let alone the country. So rarity alone is a good reason to check out Wahpepah’s Kitchen in the East Bay. Founded by Crystal Wahpepah—a member of Oklahoma’s Kickapoo nation—the casual spot at the old Reem’s space in Fruitvale Village shines a light on Indigenous cooking techniques and ingredients. This place is as much about enjoying tender charred buffalo skewers, exceptionally moist blue corn bread, and acorn and amaranth cookies as it is about getting acquainted with Native foodways. Bison, salmon, squash, corn, and seasonal fruits are roasted, baked, and stewed until rich and hearty. We could drone on and on about the whole menu, but the centerpiece of your table should be the spicy pumpkin seed and mushroom mole presented alongside two tender handmade nixtamal tortillas.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cluck It

Originally opening in a Bronzeville ghost kitchen, this fried chicken spot opened a brick and mortar in Lincoln Park where you can dine-in or carryout. Order their “mother clucker” sandwich—it has a crunchy thigh, squishy brioche bun, and is topped with American cheese, spicy sauce, and pickles. They also have a great burger, and the desserts are another reason this place stands out—they make an incredible caramel banana pudding and a sweet and savory cornflake sandwich cookie filled with honey buttercream. You need one in your life—we promise.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Ding-a-ling

If you arrive at Ding-A-Ling before 10pm, you might be the only one here. Well, that's a slight exaggeration. The bartender will be here (cutting up limes or whatnot), and there might also be a few friends chatting at one of the small tables tucked in the corner. So if you're looking for a place to have an early-evening drink and catch up with your roommate, this '70s-themed bar is a surprisingly great choice. But mostly people come here to party. You'll find a line outside late at night, and you should get in that line if you're looking to mingle with a crowd beneath the light of a disco ball. There a small food menu with a few hot dogs and vegan nachos, in case you forgot to eat dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Adalina

Do you like a large dining room and a sea of white tablecloths? How about servers in tuxedo jackets preparing a Caesar salad tableside? Well, you will find all of these things at Adalina, an upscale Italian restaurant in the Gold Coast. And even though this sounds like the ingredients of a stuffy restaurant, this spot walks the line between fancy and overly formal - both because of the friendly service, and because it’s busy and loud enough that you won’t feel like you’re eating in a library. Plus, the food is really good. The menu has dishes like gnocco fritto with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, and honey (a fantastic starter) housemade pastas like a wonderful ravioli with corn, truffle, and balsamic drizzle, and entrees like a tender bone-in veal parmigiana.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

NIU Wine

The NIU Kitchen team’s latest pivot, NIU Wine, has almost immediately become our favorite spot for a low-key night out, date, or particularly exhausting Thursday that calls for a glass of wine and an excellent panna cotta. The narrow space still has the intimate dinner party energy of NIU Kitchen (which is now located a few doors down the street)—with candlelight, tables perfect for couples, and lots of natural wine. There’s not really a wine menu. You just chat with the owner, and she’ll bring you some bottles to try. There is a rotating food menu, though, and it’s full of wine bar appropriate tapas like bacalhau with sofrito aioli, charcuterie, and a spiced chocolate truffle you definitely want alongside a glass of that red you picked because you liked the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bar Moruno

This might be a tough pill for some Eastsiders to swallow, but when it comes to restaurants, Sunset Junction has become pretty sleepy. Bar Moruno might just reverse that trend. The upscale Spanish spot had a brief stint at The Original Farmers Market in 2016, but has now realized the full version of itself. Located inside the former Black Kettle space, Bar Moruno’s party-like energy hits you the second you walk in—you’ll spot friends and coworkers hovering over round wooden tables eating canned fish and swapping today’s best drama and a walk-in bar area that starts popping by 6:30pm every night. It’s fun, a little kitschy, and feels as close to a tapas bar in Barcelona as you’ll get in LA. And to that end, we recommend filling your table mostly with smaller dishes. We particularly love the silky smooth egg salad, creamy hen of the woods mushrooms served in a skillet, and a chorizo-filled Scotch egg that’s already one of our favorite bites of the year. That said, we’d come to Bar Moruno just to drink, too. There’s an entire gin martini section (try the salmon gin), a coffee-infused negroni, and a roaming Sherry specialist who maybe, just maybe will get you to appreciate Sherry.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Auntie April's Chicken, Waffles, & Soul Food Restaurant

For some damn good soul food, you’ll want to make your way into Bayview and grab a seat at Auntie April’s. This restaurant is a San Francisco institution (est. 2008), thanks in no small part to the eponymous dish made with the most perfectly breaded fried chicken and house-made plain, cinnamon, or red velvet waffles.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Adelita's Cafe

Adelita’s is a great Honduran restaurant in Little Haiti that works for takeout or a casual dinner. We loved everything we tried here, which includes the pupusa de chicharron y quesillo and chicken tacos, which came crispy and rolled up into little cigar shapes. But, whatever you order, don’t skip the baleadas. The baleada con pollo comes with chicken, refried beans, and sour cream folded inside a thick flour tortilla.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jennifer's Cafe

Jennifer’s Cafeteria is a casual Honduran restaurant located right off 163rd street in North Miami Beach. They make some good baleadas, but the best thing to order here is their pollo frito ceibeño. It features a fried chicken leg quarter smothered in a mild tomato sauce, and showered with shreds of a sharp cheese that reminds us of cotija. It’s served with freshly fried green banana chips (not to be confused with the plantain variety) and a colorful cabbage salad with tomatoes and a pile of cilantro. It tastes like the very Miami answer to chicken parmesan. Jennifer’s also serves one of our favorite breakfasts in Miami, the desayuno hondureño. This traditional breakfast includes carne asada, refried black beans, over easy eggs, a puddle of mantequilla (AKA Honduran sour cream), a wedge of fresh cheese, and one of the best handmade corn tortillas we’ve ever had. The best part: it’s available all day and makes a killer hangover cure. Just remember that Jennifer’s is closed on Sundays.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Infatuation

Rival Bros Coffee Bar

The Rival Bros location on Spruce looks like an apartment you might inherit if you were one of Logan Roy’s heirs from Succession. It’s gorgeous, with high ceilings supported on pillars, painted-black walls, and dark leather booths you’ll want to remember when you finally design your Rittenhouse Square penthouse. The coffee is also some of the best in the city, and while the food menu is small, there are always pastries behind the counter from local bakeries.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Zou Zou’s

When we see a menu that covers a lot of ground, it can make us nervous. It's hard enough to do one cuisine well, let alone several. Zou Zou’s in Manhattan West has dishes influenced by almost every North African and Eastern Mediterranean country—but, in their case, the menu's breadth and variety works like a mashup song you can't get out of your head. They use sauces and seasonings in surprising combinations, and by the end of your meal, you'll be inspired to mix and match more things in your life. (But mismatched socks are still dumb, so don't do that.)
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

Noodle Pudding

Stop by Noodle Pudding on a reasonably warm day, and the big front windows might be open, letting a breeze run through the old-school, Brooklyn Heights dining room. The space will inevitably fill up, and as neighborhood folks filter in to eat Italian food, some of them will turn to the bartender and say, “What’s up Tommy?” Feel free to do the same. Start your meal with the jumbo fritto misto (that comes with anchovies and shishito peppers), get some burrata, and order as much pasta as you can handle. The lasagna bolognese is always a good choice, although it’s about as large and dense as a car battery. And that’s only a slight exaggeration. After one meal at this charming spot with checkered tablecloths and servers in ties, you’ll want to become a regular—so head over tonight, and see if you can get the staff to remember your face. This place is cash-only, they don’t take reservations, and the bar is a wonderful spot for a solo meal.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Bagel Bakery

The Bagel Bakery in China Basin has been turning out New York-style bagels since 1976, and they’re still going strong. These not-too-bready bagels are still as reliable as ever. You can get them by the dozen, but the power move is to order the veggie bagel sandwich. It’s heavy on the veggies, like cucumber and tomato, and comes with a slightly sweet balsamic dressing that ties the whole thing together nicely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Lido Bayside Grill

The food at Lido is not as good or as cheap as it should be, but these are the sacrifices we make for one of the best waterfront views you can experience while eating an average $20 cheeseburger. This place is located in The Standard Spa, which means you also have an above-average chance of seeing a celebrity or overhearing a conversation about someone’s recent luxury ayahuasca retreat.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy