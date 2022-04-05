ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Man in custody after alleged bank robbery, chase in Roanoke Valley

By Gary Boyer
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke County authorities say a bank was robbed which led to a police chase on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, just before 1 p.m., an employee at Pinnacle...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJHL

Man arrested after alleged assaults, police chase in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges after he assaulted two women and led police on a chase that crossed state lines. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an assault Tuesday morning in the 8000 block of Highway 19E and found Brandon M. Cook, 26, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WDBJ7.com

One dead after crash in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a crash in the 3400 block of Melrose Avenue NW Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. No name has been released. The crash is still under investigation. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of robbing banks in North Carolina and South Carolina has died in a car crash after a police chase and a “forced stop” by a sheriff’s deputy. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the crash occurred Friday night on Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount, North Carolina. […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Roanoke County, VA
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WBOC

One Killed, One Injured in Salisbury Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and another injured. At around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Naylor Mill and Brick Kiln roads for a traffic collision with injuries and entrapment. Deputies, along with fire/EMS, arrived at the scene and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision with both vehicles rolled over.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Roanoke Valley#Pinnacle Bank
WSET

Cause of death, new details revealed in the murder of Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New details are emerging about the murder of a Lynchburg woman. On Friday morning, 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. appeared in Lynchburg General District Court in connection to the death of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones. Police say Jones was found dead at the bottom of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Suspect escaped police by driving on I-26 in wrong direction

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy