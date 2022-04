Monte Taylor 1/26/1941 - 3/22/2022 Our dear Dad, husband, grandpa, brother, and friend passed away peacefully March 22, 2022, at the age of 81, in Buhl, Idaho at the home of his daughter, Courtney Kelsey. We, his children, celebrate the reunion of our parents, Monte and Carolyn Taylor. Dad lost mom in August of 2018; it was almost more than he could bear. They were separated for about three and a half years; the reunion must have been so sweet.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 16 DAYS AGO