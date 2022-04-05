ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, IL

Staff member assaulted at Illinois federal prison

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMSON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A staff member at U.S. Penitentiary Thomson was assaulted by an inmate Tuesday morning. U.S. Penitentiary Thomson is a high-security federal prison located in Thomson, Illinois....

