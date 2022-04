A sculpture that was part of the 2021 Sculpture Tour in downtown Salina will have a new home by the Salina Public Library after it was selected as the People's Choice. "Butterfly Tree," by Reven Marie Swanson of Colorado, was the people's selection and is set to be purchased by the City of Salina after approval by the City Commission Monday.

SALINA, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO