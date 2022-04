Are you a grilled cheese purist, or are toppings, dips and add-ons more your thing?. More than a quarter of Americans believe grilled cheese sandwiches should only have cheese and bread, according to a survey conducted in honor of April's National Grilled Cheese Month by bread maker Sara Lee. Not only is April grilled cheese month, but April 12 is grilled cheese day.

