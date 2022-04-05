ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Variety Store in Williamstown, NJ, Sells Big Winning Lottery Ticket — Again

By Chris Coleman
 4 days ago
A variety store in Williamstown just sold a big winning lottery ticket and it's not the first time for this particular retailer. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket matched all...

