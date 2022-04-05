Variety Store in Williamstown, NJ, Sells Big Winning Lottery Ticket — Again

ROSEDALE, MD—A $20 quick-pick ticket gave a dedicated Maryland Lottery player his first big prize by delivering a $100,000 Powerball win in the April 4 drawing. The anonymous winner, who selected the nickname “Bucky Walter” for publicity purposes, says that he’s played Lottery games since the Maryland Lottery’s debut. The Baltimore resident enjoys playing Mega Millions, Powerball, and a number …
Continue reading "Man who bought winning $100,000 Powerball ticket in Rosedale claims prize"
The post Man who bought winning $100,000 Powerball ticket in Rosedale claims prize appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0