What To Wear Under Your Graduation Gown To Keep You Cool On And Off Stage

Entering post-grad life is both thrilling and daunting at the same time. Will I be able to get a job? Where will I live? Do I have to buy an entirely new wardrobe? These are all valid questions. To help you with that latter inquiry, I've rounded up 10 college graduation dress ideas that will not only make you look like a star on the big day but also transition to office life (or work from home life, or some hybrid of the two) seamlessly. While it would be great if they did, the mini skirts, bodycon dresses, Greek life shirts, and leggings you've been wearing for the past four years typically won’t work in post-grad professional settings all that well (I speak from experience here), and chances are you won't have a ton of money to blow on new clothes you’ll only be wearing to work. That’s why we’ve got items that work for both aspects of your life, regardless of whether it’s time to work or time to play.

APPAREL ・ 22 DAYS AGO