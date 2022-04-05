ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Bike Barn for lost/stolen bikes in La Crosse to open Wednesday

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Those who have lost a bike or whose bicycle has been stolen in the city of La Crosse will get a chance to look through the Bike Barn at the Police Impound Building.

The Bike Barn, at 1925 Marco Drive on Isle La Plume, opens Wednesday and will be open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month until October.

Anyone claiming a bike has to have a copy of a police report.

Bike Barn dates:

  • April 6
  • May 4
  • June 1
  • July 6
  • August 3
  • Sept. 7
  • Oct. 5

Police remind riders that anyone riding a bicycle in the city must register and license the bike. Registration is free and can be done at the Police Department or online.

The Spring City Auction will be Saturday, May 21, at the Bike Barn. Viewing of available items begins at 9 a.m., and bidding starts at 10 a.m.

Many bikes will be available, along with other items police have collected over the past year.

