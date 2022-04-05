ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 candidate running for Queen Creek mayor

Current Queen Creek Councilmember Julia Wheatley is the only candidate who has filed to run for mayor. This virtually ensures that she will be the new mayor of Queen Creek starting next year.

Current Mayor Gail Barney is not running for reelection.

"It has been an honor to serve this fantastic community as mayor for the past 12 years," he said. "I have had the opportunity to meet so many outstanding people and help shape our community. It was a difficult decision not to run for re-election. I want to take time to focus on my family. I am confident in the leadership of the Queen Creek Town Council and look forward to great things to come. "

Wheatley was first elected to the town council in June 2010, and was reelected in November 2014, and again in August 2018.

According to her councilmember biography, she serves on the town's Budget Committee, the Economic Development Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and represents the town on the League Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a minor in Criminal Justice and is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration to extend her interest in law, politics and local government.

Wheatley, her husband, Benjamin, and their four children moved to Queen Creek in 2007.

Wheatley joined the Eagle Forum, the largest pro-family organization in America. She has frequented Washington, D.C. to learn and discuss issues pertaining to the family.

