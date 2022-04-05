ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Western Kentucky health agency reports 54 new COVID cases, 25 in Henderson

By Michael Doyle, Henderson Gleaner
 4 days ago
HENDERSON, Ky. — The Green River District Health Department reported 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in its weekly update Tuesday.

Henderson County had 25 cases, the most in the seven-county district. Daviess had 21, Ohio three and Union two. Webster, McLean and Hancock counties had one case each.

The deaths were four residents of Daviess County and two from McLean County. The cases were investigated between March 28 and April 3.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district is now eight per day, up from seven in last Tuesday's GRDHD report. There were 48 new cases and eight deaths last week.

All seven counties within the GRDHD are now designated "yellow" for moderate risk by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. All seven counties have incidence rates lower than 10, with Henderson the highest at 6.3 and Webster the lowest at 1.1.

The state's incidence rate is 4.13 cases per capita, which is the fifth-highest figure in the nation. There have been 1,316,355 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky since the pandemic began, with 15,028 known COVID-related deaths. There were 943 new cases and 135 new deaths in the past week statewide.

According to new masking guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, COVID levels in all U.S. counties are now classified as low, medium or high. The CDC continues to recommend indoor masking in areas considered high-risk and mask-optional in counties with low or medium risk.

In its most recent update of March 25, the CDC currently classifies all counties in the Green River District as areas of "low" spread, or green. Only six counties in the state are yellow for medium risk. There are no counties considered high risk in the state currently.

The health department recommends residents:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status;
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and available boosters;
  • Continue to follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if you are exposed or have symptoms.

The GRDHD recommends those who are immunocompromised or at higher risk to take extra care, including having a plan for rapid testing and talking to your healthcare provider about potential treatments if you get infected.

Henderson mask policies

Henderson County Schools modified its Healthy at School Plan on Feb. 17, making facemasks optional for students and staff on school grounds during school hours. Universal masking remains in practice on school buses. The school system has said that its mask policy is driven by data and therefore subject to change.

The City of Henderson has gone to a mask-optional policy in government buildings in light of new CDC guidelines for medium-risk counties.

Masking is still required on public transportation due to federal mandate that has been extended to April 18.

COVID vaccine information

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location and sign up for update notifications. Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccines.gov.

Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations. Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Comments / 0

