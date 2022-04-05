ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police looking for 2 suspects, vehicle involved in 7-Eleven shooting off Granby St.

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men they say were involved in a shooting at a 7-Eleven Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven located at 3800 Granby Street around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside the store who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police released surveillance footage from inside the 7-Eleven at the time of the incident. They're hoping these photos will help them find two suspects and a suspect vehicle they say is related to this investigation.

Norfolk Police Department

There is no further information.

If you recognize these men or have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting a secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

